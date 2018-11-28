The Toronto Argonauts have signed international wide receiver Kamathi Holsey, the team announced Wednesday.

Holsey played two seasons at the University of Buffalo (2016, 2017) playing in 24 games and tallying 51 catches for 737 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, he played his freshman and sophomore years at Independence Community College in Kansas.

Following their Grey Cup win in 2017, the Argos finished last season at 4-14, good for last in the league.