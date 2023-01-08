Canada shows no weaknesses in big win over Finland at Women's U18s

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Arianne Leblanc stopped all nine shots she faced as Canada shut out Finland 8-0 on Sunday at the women's under-18 world hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer scored twice in the first period in Canada's (1-0-0), opening game of the international tournament.

"The team played great and we're really happy with the outcome. But we're just getting started," said Kraemer.

Abby Lunney, Keira Hurry, Piper Grober, Abby Stonehouse, Gracie Graham, and Eloise Caron added goals.

"For a lot of us it was the first time we represented our country and it was a great way to get our nerves out and realize what we needed to work on," said Kraemer.

Kerttu Kuja-Halkola stopped 40 shots in net for Finland (0-1-0).

Canada outshot Finland 37-3 in the first two periods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.