1h ago
Cardinals activate OL Garcia, put DL McDonald on IR
The Canadian Press
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on injured reserve.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Garcia signed with the Cardinals in the off-season but has missed the entire season with a knee injury. He spent the past four years with the Denver Broncos, playing in 57 games, including 41 starts.
McDonald had played in all nine games this season as a backup, making eight tackles. The 10-year veteran left Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers with what the team called a stinger.
The team also announced Wednesday that it released linebacker Zach Brown.
