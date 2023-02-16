If the Arizona Cardinals are intent on moving DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, his no-trade clause will no longer be an obstacle.

CBS Sports' Joel Corry reports Hopkins' no-trade protections were voided by his six-game suspension to start the 2022 season after a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins, 30, has two years and $33.9 million remaining on his current deal with a $30.75 million cap hit in 2023 and a $26.215 million cap hit in 2024.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, Hopkins is a trade candidate with quarterback Kyler Murray set to miss the 2023 season while recuperating from a torn ACL.

A native of Central, SC, Hopkins appeared in nine games last season, his third with the Cards, recording 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Clemson product spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Texans.