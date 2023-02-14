Jonathan Gannon is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced the hiring of the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Welcome to the Valley, Coach!



We’ve agreed to terms with Jonathan Gannon to become our next head coach! pic.twitter.com/jDp9MezorO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2023

The news comes only hours after the Indianapolis Colts introduced former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach.

Gannon, 40, spent the past two seasons as the Eagles DC, having previously spent time on the staffs of the Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

He succeeds Kliff Kingsbury who was fired after four seasons last month.