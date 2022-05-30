Cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25.

The New Boston, TX native was the 31st overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings after being a four-year starter at TCU. He had signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet told the newspaper.

Read more at: https://www.star-telegram.com/sports/college/big-12/texas-christian-university/article261948210.html#storylink=cpy

Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, recording 81 tackles and a forced fumble.

He was released by the team last summer following a domestic violence arrest. He was found not guilty this past March. Days later, Gladney signed with the Cards.

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

"Lost my brother, my best friend, my right hand man...ain't too much more I can take, man damn!" Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former TCU teammate Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter. "R.I.P. Jeff Gladney, watch over me please."