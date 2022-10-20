The Arizona Cardinals lead the New Orleans Saints 28-14 at the end of the first half in Arizona on Thursday Night Football.

Andy Dalton led the way for the Saints with 177 yards on nine-of-15 passes completed and two touchdowns but a costly three interceptions. Alvin Kamara ran nine times for 47 yards and caught one pass for seven yards.

Kyler Murray was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 96 yards, and added 27 yards on the ground on five carries. DeAndre Hopkins, in his first game of the season after serving a six-game suspension for a failed banned substance test, caught four passes for 37 yards.

The Cardinals put together a long drive of their own as the second quarter neared its end; a 13-play drive was capped off by a two-yard touchdown plunge by Keaontay Ingram. A two-point convert by Benjamin tied the score at 14.

Immediately following the long touchdown drive, a dropped pass by Marquez Callaway for the Saints fell into the hands of Marco Wilson, who took it all the way for a touchdown to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game.

The lead was extended further when Isaiah Simmons returned another Dalton interception - his third of the half - for another touchdown. A two-point conversion thrown to Zach Ertz gave Arizona a big 28-14 lead.

Kevin White made his first catch of the season for the Saints and ran it 64 yards, which set up a four-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Taysom Hill to give the Saints a 14-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

The run game worked wonders for the Cardinals on their second offensive possession, with long runs by Eno Benjamin (45 yards) and Murray (17, 11) powering the offence ahead. The drive stalled at the goal line and Arizona settled for a 28-yard Blankenship field goal.

On their second possession of the game, the Saints reeled off a 15-play drive that consumed almost nine minutes of game time - but ended on a Dalton interception in the back of the end zone.

Arizona responded with some points on their first drive - a 31-yard catch and run for Rondale Moore was the big play that set up a 50-yard field goal for newly-signed Rodrigo Blankenship to put the score at 7-3.

Dalton and the Saints offence were humming early, their opening drive featured a few big runs by Kamara and ended on a 53-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed to open up a 7-0 lead within the first three minutes of action.

Shaheed's long catch was his first of his career, and his only other touch this season was a 44-yard touchdown run in Week 6.