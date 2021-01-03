Kyler Murray has hurt his ankle, and Chris Streveler led the Arizona Cardinals to a touchdown on his first drive against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray was in for the first series and had 14 yards of offence (7 rushing, 7 passing) before the Cardinals were forced to punt near midfield. Arizona quickly got it back when Jordan Hicks intercepted John Wolford’s pass at the Rams 20 and returned it 6 yards.

Streveler, who had never thrown a pass in an NFL game, was 2 for 2 for 14 yards giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

Murray is questionable to return. Arizona needs to win or have Chicago lose to Green Bay to clinch a playoff berth.