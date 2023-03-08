The Arizona Cardinals announced the release of Chosen Robbie Anderson on Wednesday.

Anderson, 28, was set to earn $12 million this season in the second year of a two-year deal signed with the Carolina Panthers. The release carries no dead cap hit for the team.

We have released WR Chosen Robbie Anderson. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 8, 2023

A native of Teaneck, NJ, Anderson was acquired by the Cards in October in exchange for a pair of late-round draft picks. Anderson appeared in 10 games for the Cards, recording seven receptions for 76 yards.

In 16 games with the Panthers and Cardinals, Anderson hauled in 20 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown.

A product of Temple, Anderson has appeared in 111 games over seven seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and New York Jets.

For his career, he has 4,956 yards receiving on 375 catches and 29 TDs.