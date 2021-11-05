Cardinals down three assistants vs. 49ers because of COVID-19

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without three assistant coaches for their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin will not travel to the game.

The Cardinals said on Friday that assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons will handle Rodgers' special teams responsibilities. The duties of the other two assistants will be split among the remainder of the coaching staff.

The Cardinals might be short-handed on the field as well. Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) didn't practice for a third straight day on Friday. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday.

It's the second time in a month that the Cardinals will be missing coaches during a game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner missed the team's win over the Cleveland Browns in October because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Cardinals (7-1) are trying to sweep the season series against the 49ers. Kingsbury said earlier in the season that the team and coaching staff is 100% vaccinated.

