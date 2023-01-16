The Arizona Cardinals have found their man.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report the team will name Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager.

The #AZCardinals plan to hire #Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new GM, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He impressed last year during the circuit, now lands a big job. pic.twitter.com/DUECKoQCZe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2023

Prior to joining the Titans in 2020, Ossenfort spent 15 years with the New England Patriots, coming on as a scout before being named director of college scouting in 2014, with whom he won four Super Bowls.

Ossenfort had previously interviewed for GM openings in the past with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

He succeeds Steve Keim, who left the role last week after 10 years on the job.

Among Ossenfort's first duties with the team will be the hiring of a new head coach. Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Cards after four seasons earlier this month.