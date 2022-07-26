The Arizona Coyotes announced the addition of John Madden to Andre Tourigny's staff on Tuesday.

Madden, 49, won two Stanley Cups as a player as a member of the New Jersey Devils and another with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

"John is an experienced coach and a three-time Stanley Cup champion," general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "He's a proven winner who had a very good NHL career as a defensive specialist. I'm confident that he will be able to help our penalty-killing unit and he will be a great addition to our staff."

Madden spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the San Jose Sharks after having previously spent three years as the head coach of the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Madden's first coaching job came with the Florida Panthers beginning in 2013.

"I'm very excited to join Andre's coaching staff," said Madden. "The Coyotes have a lot of young talent and are building something special in Arizona. I'm really looking forward to being a part of it and can't wait to get started."

A native of Barrie, Ont., Madden appeared in 898 career NHL games over 13 seasons with the Devils, Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild and Panthers, retiring in 2012.

Madden also spent time in the scouting department of the Montreal Canadiens.