The Arizona Coyotes have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced on Sunday. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

NEWS: Coyotes sign G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract extension.https://t.co/OXl5Wqagtw — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) June 25, 2023

Ingram, 26, recorded a 3.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage in 27 games with the Coyotes last year, both of which led the team. He finished with a 6-13-8 record.

The Saskatoon native was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was traded to the Nashville Predators before the 2019-20 season, and made his NHL debut with the team in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Coyotes selected Ingram off of waivers before the beginning of last season.

In 30 career NHL games, Ingram has a GAA of 3.40, a SV% of .905 and a record of 7-15-8. He has one career shutout - a 47-save shutout against the Lightning on Feb 15, which is the NHL record for most saves in a net minder's first career shutout.