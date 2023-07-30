The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Jack McBain to a two-year contract, it was announced Sunday.

He was originally scheduled to have arbitration later in the day.

The 23-year-old played in all 82 games for the Coyotes last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists for 26 points. It was his second year at the NHL level as he appeared in 10 games the season before.

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” said general manager Bill Armstrong in a news release. “He is a big, strong, physical center who led our team in hits last season and contributed offensively. We look forward to having him back on our roster this season.”

Selected in the third round (No. 63 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Toronto native has 14 goals and 29 points in 92 career NHL games.