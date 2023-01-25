Arizona Coyotes defenceman Juuso Valimaki was fined $4,189.19 for his slash on Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the second period of Tuesday's game when Valimaki and Jones were battling for the puck at centre ice and Valimaki slashed Jones across his back as the puck left the area.

Valimaki was assessed a five-minute major slashing penalty and a game misconduct for the play.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Valimaki, 24, was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9 and has two goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a one-year, $1 million extension with the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Drafted 16th overall by the Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft, Valimaki has five goals and 28 points in 126 career games split between the Flames and Coyotes.