The Arizona Coyotes are looking to extend the contract of head coach Andre Tourigny as the franchise enters a new phase in their rebuild, general manager Bill Armstrong told NHL.com.

Tourigny is entering the third and final year of his initial deal with the Coyotes. He has a combined record of 53-90-21 in his first two seasons behind the bench.

"He's done Phase 1 very well," Armstrong said. "He has got the players to buy into what he's doing. He's got the players to buy into the culture and he's got the players to buy in to compete every single night here in the desert.

"Now we're entering Phase 2 with adding some good players into the mix and trying to play meaningful games. I think he's done a great job and now I believe we're going to be able to get an extension with him and move into the future, into Phase 2 with him. He's certainly somebody that's infused a tremendous amount of culture and belief in this organization."

The 49-year-old head coach, though, said his contract situation is not weighing on his mind ahead of the new season.

"That doesn't change anything," Tourigny said, "The only way I can improve my situation is by doing what I have to do every day. If you focus on [it being a distraction], we're surely at the wrong place, so you need to focus on your task, focus on right now."

The Coyotes, who have made the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons, made a series of additions in the off-season to help further push their step forward this season.

Arizona added defenceman Sean Durzi on the trade market in June and signed forwards Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad in free agency.

The team will open the 2023-24 season with five of their first six games on the road.