The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract on Thursday.

"The club will have no further comment at this time," the team wrote on Twitter.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, two-way deal on July 1.

Galchenyuk, 29, did not record a point over 11 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He had 16 goals and 42 points in 42 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 354 points in 654 career games split between the Canadiens, Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Avalanche.

