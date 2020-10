The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Johan Larsson to a two-year deal on Saturday.

Signed, sealed, and delivered. ✔️



Welcome to Arizona, Johan! pic.twitter.com/O3wda2SOSA — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 11, 2020

The 28-year-old scored six goals and added 12 assists over 62 games in 2019-20 with the Buffalo Sabres, his seventh season with the franchise.

Larsson, a native of Sweden, was selected in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Drat by the Minnesota Wild.