The Arizona Coyotes signed head coach André Tourigny to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Tourigny was entering the third and final year of his initial deal with the Coyotes. He has a combined record of 53-90-21 in his first two seasons behind the bench.

"We are very pleased to sign André to a three-year extension," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is an excellent coach, leader and communicator who has helped us establish a tremendous culture in our dressing room. Our players like him, respect him and compete hard for him. We are thrilled to have him signed as our head coach for the next three years."

The Coyotes, who have made the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons, made a series of additions in the off-season to try to take a step forward this season.

Arizona added defenceman Sean Durzi on the trade market in June and signed forwards Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad in free agency. The Coyotes also added veteran defenceman Matt Dumba earlier this month.

"I'm very grateful to have the trust of Mr. Meruelo, Bill and Xavier," Tourigny said. "The structure put in place by our management has energized our team. I'm also very fortunate to have such a quality coaching staff to work with. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with them every day. In addition, our high performance, development, medical and equipment staff do an excellent job of taking care of our players. That is the best environment that you can dream of having.

"I feel very lucky to work with our group of players as well. The hard work and commitment to the team they have demonstrated the past two years has established the foundation of our culture. It's an exciting time to be part of the Coyotes. My family and I love the Valley and we are thrilled to be committed long term in Arizona."