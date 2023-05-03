The Coyotes signed prospect Aku Raty to a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

News: We have signed forward Aku Räty to a three-year, entry-level contract.



Raty, 21, was drafted 151st overall by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot winger played last season with Ilves of Liiga in Finland where he recorded 18 goals and 42 points in 53 games.

Raty represented Finland at the 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championshoip where he recorded four goals and six points in 14 games and won a bronze medal in 2021