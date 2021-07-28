The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored eight goals and 13 points in 40 games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators in 2020-21.

Dzingel has scored 82 goals and added 98 assists in 372 career NHL games with the Hurricanes, Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He was drafted by the Senators in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.