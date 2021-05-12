17m ago
D'Backs place Gallen (elbow) on 10-day IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed starting pitcher Zac Gallen on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow, the team announced Wednesday. The team also placed first baseman Christian Walker on the injured list.
TSN.ca Staff
The Diamondbacks will reassess Gallen in a couple of weeks as the 25-year-old deals with what manager Torey Lovullo calls a "minor sprain of one section of his UCL".
Gallen already missed time earlier this season with a hairline fracture in his forearm. In five starts this year, he has posted a 1-1 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.