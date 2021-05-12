The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed starting pitcher Zac Gallen on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow, the team announced Wednesday. The team also placed first baseman Christian Walker on the injured list.

The #Dbacks have made the following moves:



-Selected RHP Seth Frankoff and recalled Andrew Young from Triple-A @Aces

-Placed Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) and Christian Walker (right oblique soreness) on the 10-day injured list

-Designated Wyatt Mathisen for assignment — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 12, 2021

The Diamondbacks will reassess Gallen in a couple of weeks as the 25-year-old deals with what manager Torey Lovullo calls a "minor sprain of one section of his UCL".

The #Dbacks will reassess Zac Gallen's right elbow in a couple of weeks, manager Torey Lovullo says. He calls it "minor sprain of one section of his UCL'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 12, 2021

Gallen already missed time earlier this season with a hairline fracture in his forearm. In five starts this year, he has posted a 1-1 record with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.