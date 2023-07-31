The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting some bullpen help.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is finalizing a deal to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners.

BREAKING: The Arizona Diamondbacks are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

Sewald, 33, is in his seventh big league season and third with the Mariners.

In 45 games this season, Sewald is 3-1 with an earned run average of 2.93 and WHIP of 1.023 over 43.0 innings pitched.

The Las Vegas native's 21 saves this season are a career-high, besting last season's total of 20.

Sewald, who is arbitration eligible next season, spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.