Report: D-Backs set to acquire Sewald from M's
Paul Sewald - The Canadian Press
The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting some bullpen help.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is finalizing a deal to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners.
Sewald, 33, is in his seventh big league season and third with the Mariners.
In 45 games this season, Sewald is 3-1 with an earned run average of 2.93 and WHIP of 1.023 over 43.0 innings pitched.
The Las Vegas native's 21 saves this season are a career-high, besting last season's total of 20.
Sewald, who is arbitration eligible next season, spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.