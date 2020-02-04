Could we see lifetime bans if Astros players are found to have worn ‘devices’?

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed four players to minor league contracts Monday, including outfielder Jon Jay and pitcher Edwin Jackson.

The other two were catcher John Hicks and outfielder Trayce Thompson. All four have experience in the majors and were invited to big league camp this month.

The 34-year-old Jay spent part of the 2018 season with the Diamondbacks and played last year for the Chicago White Sox. He has a .285 batting average over 10 seasons and will compete for a spot on the Arizona roster as a versatile player who can handle all three outfield spots.

Jay could earn a base salary of $1.5 million if he's added to the 40-man roster and up to $1.75 million in performance bonuses. If he's not added to the 40-man roster by March 19, he can ask for his release within 24 hours.

The 36-year-old Jackson has played for a record 14 major league teams, including the Diamondbacks in 2010. He pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers last season.

