When Andrei Arlovski steps into the octagon at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow this weekend he will tie the record for the most UFC bouts by a heavyweight with 27, joining fellow former champion Frank Mir.

It’s only fitting that Arlovski is taking part in the UFC’s first card in Russia. His first four fights took place in Saint Petersburg and the native of nearby Belarus has many ties to the country.

However, when Russian UFC broadcaster Match TV had Arlovski on their set this week, he didn’t feel very welcomed.

A video circulated this week that showed Arlovski walking off the set of a live program when they showed multiple videos of him getting knocked out.

“They probably tried to promote different fighters who do not belong to the UFC, but listen, you invited me to promote the upcoming event, why do you show my losses? I have professional coaches for this [expletive], so to me it looks like a joke,” Arlovski told The TSN MMA Show.

During the interview, a clip of Arlovski getting knocked out by Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night 87 on May 8, 2016, was played repeatedly from different angles, which angered Arlovski.

“…I thought it was just some video in-studio that they could see, but I asked the guy if it was live and the guy said, ‘Of course it’s live. What do you think?’ So I [expletive] left, that’s why I was so disappointed,” said Arlovski. “[It was] so unprofessional. I’m not a negative person, but from my point of view it was unprofessional.”

Arlovski believed that the reason for the disrespect is because of an assumption being made that he does not like Russians.

“The fact that I’m half Russian, half Belarusian and my mom’s from Russia and I have a lot of fans here, I think I’m more Russian than my opponent, I felt like I somehow may have disappointed (UFC president) Mr. (Dana) White, but I had to leave the studio,” said Arlovski. “From my understanding Match TV is a partner for the UFC in Russia, a main media resource here, but it was a joke, they promoted different fighters in different organizations.”

Aside from that one situation, Arlovski said that things have been good during the UFC’s fight week for their first-ever event in Russia.

A win in Saturday’s fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov would be his 17th and break the record for the most UFC wins by any heavyweight. Arlovski feels like he still has a lot more fighting left to do.

“I feel great. My body and my mind let me fight, let me train hard, so I’m a blessed person,” said Arlovski. First of all, my beautiful wife … she lets me do what I love to do. It’s my life, so at least I think another four or five years.”