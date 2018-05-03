Armia in, Perreault could return in Game 4

A day after being medically cleared to return to action, Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault wore a regular contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday, an indication he could be ready to play in Game 4 against the Nashville Predators.

He's been out since Game 1 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury.

And Mathieu Perreault has joined the group. I would be surprised if Perreault doesn’t play tonight in Game 4 vs #Preds — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) May 3, 2018

The 30-year-old scored 17 goals and added 22 assists over 70 games with the Jets in 2017-18, his fourth season with the team.

In other injury news, winger Joel Armia, who has been out since Game 5 vs. Minnesota with an upper-body injury, says he'll to return as well and could replace Jack Roslovic, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

Joel Armia appears to be returning to #nhljets lineup tonight for Game 4. Could be drawing in for Jack Roslovic. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 3, 2018

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 17 assists over 79 games this season in Winnipeg.

The Jets lead the Predators 2-1 in the series.