3h ago
Armia in, Perreault could return in Game 4
TSN.ca Staff
A day after being medically cleared to return to action, Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault wore a regular contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday, an indication he could be ready to play in Game 4 against the Nashville Predators.
He's been out since Game 1 of their opening round series against the Minnesota Wild with an upper-body injury.
The 30-year-old scored 17 goals and added 22 assists over 70 games with the Jets in 2017-18, his fourth season with the team.
In other injury news, winger Joel Armia, who has been out since Game 5 vs. Minnesota with an upper-body injury, says he'll to return as well and could replace Jack Roslovic, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.
The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 17 assists over 79 games this season in Winnipeg.
The Jets lead the Predators 2-1 in the series.