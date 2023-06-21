Kai Havertz is staying in London, but not with Chelsea.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports Arsenal has agreed to a £65 million fee with the Blues for the 24-year-old Germany forward.

Havertz appeared in 47 games across all competitions this past season, scoring nine goals.

A native of Aachen, Havertz is a product of the Bayer Leverkusen academy, having made his senior debut for the club in 2016. After four seasons with Leverkusen, Havertz came to Stamford Bridge in a deal initially worth £62 million in 2020.

In three seasons at Chelsea, Havertz has made 91 Premier League appearances, scoring 19 times. In his time with the club, Havertz won the 2021 Champions League title.

Internationally, Havertz has been capped 36 times by Germany, appearing at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.