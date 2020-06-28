Dani Ceballos' stoppage-time winner sent Arsenal past Sheffield United 2-1 and into the FA Cup semifinals Sunday.

Arsenal will join Manchester United in the final four of the FA Cup and await the winners of Leicester-Chelsea and Newcastle-Manchester City later today.

Arsenal led 1-0 off a Nicolas Pepe penalty strike in the 25th minute before Sheffield United tied the game with a David McGoldrick goal in the 87th minute.

But Ceballos' goal in the 91st minute assured there would be no extra time and Arsenal would continue in the FA Cup.