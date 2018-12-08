LONDON — Lucas Torreira's strike ensured Arsenal recovered from the disappointment of Alexandre Lacazette having a goal ruled out to beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and extend the club's unbeaten run to a 21st match in all competitions.

Lacazette had been unfortunate not to have given Unai Emery's team a first-half lead and their increasing frustration showed as two players were booked for diving.

Yet there is again an optimism surrounding Arsenal's prospects, owing largely to the improvement they have demonstrated in not losing since visiting Chelsea on Aug. 18, and that self-belief and resilience gradually led to the goal.

Lucas Torreira acrobatically volleyed into the bottom left corner in the 83rd minute.

