3h ago
Arsenal close in on Aubameyang transfer
TSN.ca Staff
One of the Bundesliga's top attacking talents looks to be headed to North London.
The BBC's David Ornstein reports that Arsenal is close to signing Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £60 million.
If completed, the deal would reunite Aubameyang with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, signed last week from Manchester United, with whom he enjoyed a productive relationship at the heart of the BVB attack.
Aubameyang's relationship with Dortmund has grown frayed over recent weeks. He featured in the club's 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday, his first start since December 16. The native of Laval, France was suspended by the club on January 14 for missing a team meeting.
This would be Arsenal's third attempt at securing the player with the previous two bids having been rejected.
"We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met," the club's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said last week. "We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all."
Joining Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2016, Aubameyang has made 213 appearances in all competitions for BVB over four seasons, scoring 141 times.