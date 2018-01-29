One of the Bundesliga's top attacking talents looks to be headed to North London.

The BBC's David Ornstein reports that Arsenal is close to signing Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth a reported £60 million.

If completed, the deal would reunite Aubameyang with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, signed last week from Manchester United, with whom he enjoyed a productive relationship at the heart of the BVB attack.

Aubameyang's relationship with Dortmund has grown frayed over recent weeks. He featured in the club's 2-2 draw with Freiburg on Saturday, his first start since December 16. The native of Laval, France was suspended by the club on January 14 for missing a team meeting.

This would be Arsenal's third attempt at securing the player with the previous two bids having been rejected.

"We are ready to realise a transfer under certain parameters but only if these are fully met," the club's sporting director, Michael Zorc, said last week. "We have a clear position. Arsenal has started several attempts so far. We have up to now refused them all."

Joining Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2016, Aubameyang has made 213 appearances in all competitions for BVB over four seasons, scoring 141 times.