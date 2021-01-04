William Saliba is headed back to France.

Arsenal announced on Monday that the France youth international would be heading to Nice for the remainder of the season.

Nice currently sits 12th in the Ligue 1 table.

The Gunners bought the 21-year-old Saliba from St-Etienne in the summer of 2019 for a reported transfer fee of £27 million on a five-year deal. The Bondy native remained at St-Etienne on loan last season.

He has yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal this season, playing exclusively for the U-21 side.

Nice returns to league action on Wednesday with a visit to 11th-placed Brest.