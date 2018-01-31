Arsenal has agreed to transfer veteran forward Olivier Giroud to Chelsea for a reported 15.3 million pounds with 2.2 million pounds in bonuses, according to Sky Sports.

The winter transfer deadline is 6pm ET.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC reach agreement in principle with @Arsenal for transfer of Olivier Giroud worth £15.3m, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/WuUHTSs2kR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2018

The 31-year-old Giroud has four goals over 16 games with Arsenal this season. The native of France has played his entire six-year EPL career with Arsenal.

Arsenal has 42 points this season and sits sixth in the EPL. Chelsea, on the other hand, is ranked third with 50 points, 15 behind first-place Manchester City.