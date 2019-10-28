Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits he feels critical of captain Granit Xhaka's reaction to the fans booing his substitution during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

A polarizing selection as club captain ahead of the season, the Switzerland international midfielder cupped his ear towards the booing fans and then took of his shirt on the touchline and headed straight into the tunnel when he was taken out for Buyako Saka in the 61st minute.

"He's wrong, but we are going to speak inside about that situation," Emery told BBC's Match of the Day. "I want to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action."

This is far from the first time that Gunners have booed Xhaka. He was the subject of heavy booing during a September win over Aston Villa, so much so that Emery had to come out in public support of the player after the match.

Xhaka, 27, is in his fourth season with the club following a £34 million move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Gunners currently sit fifth in the table and next see action on Wednesday when they head to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool in League Cup action.