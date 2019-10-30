Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club will offer counselling to captain Granit Xhaka following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in which the Switzerland international swore at the home fans and angrily took off his shirt upon being substituted.

"He is upset, devastated and very sad," Emery said. "It is not only yesterday and today. He is feeling the supporters don't like him."

Xhaka was removed in the 62nd minute of the draw and immediately headed into the tunnel following his substitution.

While Emery suggested that the 27-year-old midfielder apologize to the fans, he said that Xhaka need not apologize to the club.

"I don't need his apology," Emery said. "Because I know he is devastated, we can speak about all the situation but first it's him."

Emery made the remarks in his press availability ahead of the Gunners' League Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday. The Spaniard is hoping to hear the away supporters cheer their captain at Anfield.

"My ideal future is to watch again Xhaka playing and every supporter supporting him," Emery said. "I don't know if I can or will achieve it but this is my ideal. Also for him it's the same but also I think we need now to be calm step by step so we can progress."

Xhaka is in his fourth year with the club and first as captain. He succeeded defender Laurent Koscielny who left the club in the summer for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.