Could a Netherlands defender be on his way to London?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Arsenal has made a £30 million bid for Ajax's Jurrien Timber with the Gunners "optimistic" a deal can get done.

Stone notes that, while personal terms are not believed to be a sticking point, other clubs remain interested in the 22-year-old Timber, who has been capped 15 times by the Oranje. Bayern Munich and Manchester United, coached by Timber's former manager Erik ten Hag, have been attached with the player in the past.

A native of Utrecht, Timber made his senior debut in March of 2020. This past season, he made 47 appearances across all competitions for the team. Timber has appeared in 85 Eredivisie contests over four seasons.

Timber appeared in four matches for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall.