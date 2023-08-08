There will be competition for Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal net this season.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Premier League runners-up have reached an agreement with Brentford for Spain goalkeeper David Raya.

BREAKING: Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, here we go! 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2023

Raya, 27, is set for a medical later this week.

A native of Barcelona, Raya is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy. He made his senior debut for the team in 2015 before signing for the Bees in 2019.

Raya was instrumental in Brentford's promotion to the Premier League with 17 clean sheets in the 2020-2021 Championship season.

In two Premier League seasons, Raya has 20 clean sheets, including 12 in 2022-2023.

Internationally, he's been capped twice by Spain, making his international debut in March of 2022. Raya was a member of the Spain squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal opens up their Premier League campaign on Saturday at home to Nottingham Forest.