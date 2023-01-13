Another member of the Canada national team will ply her trade in London.

Arsenal announced the signing of CanWNT goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo on Friday.

The 29-year-old Welland, Ont. native spent the past four seasons at Swedish side Vittsjo GIK.

“It feels amazing – it’s an honour to be here and I’m so excited to get started with the team,” said D'Angelo said in a statement. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Arsenal Women and I want to help the team to win trophies and achieve success for our wonderful supporters.”

D'Angelo has been capped 12 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that won bronze.

We’re delighted to have signed Sabrina," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She is a top goalkeeper with plenty of experience in both Europe and North America and we’re confident that she will be a strong addition to our squad.”

D'Angelo becomes the fifth member of the CanWNT team to play in the WSL and fourth in London. Midfielder Jessie Fleming and defender Kadeisha Buchanan play for Chelsea, while defender Shelina Zadorsky plays for Tottenham Hotspur. The lone Canadian outside of London is Manchester United forward Adriana Leon.

The Gunners currently sit second in the table on 24 points, three back of leaders Chelsea, but with a game in hand.