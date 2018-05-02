Newcastle United remains for sale.

The club confirmed that owner Mike Ashley still intends to sell at a fan's forum last week.

"The position has not changed," the club said in a statement. "If or when there is anything to update, the club would do so."

Ashley had officially indicated he was looking to sell last October before a sale to finance broker Amanda Staveley fell through in January. The agreed upon purchase price had been in the neighbourhood of £250 million.

A sporting goods magnate, Ashley purchased a nearly 42 per-cent stake in the club in the spring of 2007. Ashley's tenure has been a mostly unpopular one with supporters that has seen the club relegated from the Premier League twice and repeated clashes with managers including Kevin Keegan and Chris Hughton.

One of his more successful ventures, though, was the hiring of Rafael Benitez, whose presence at the club has been a steadying one. Appointed as manager in March of 2016, the Spaniard shepherded the Magpies through relegation and a return to the top flight in 2017 when the club finished atop the Championship. He has one year remaining on his current deal and Newcastle says that talks are "ongoing" to extend his contract.

A La Liga, Europa and Champions League winner, Benitez has previously managed at Valencia, Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid.

Toon currently sits 10th in the table with three matches remaining in the season. They are nine points clear of Southampton in the final relegation spot. A single point from their final three matches will ensure safety. Newcastle hosts Watford on Saturday before travelling to Tottenham Hotspur (May 9) and returning to St. James' on the final matchday of the season to meet Chelsea on May 13.