United States goaltender Ashlyn Harris fired back at former teammate Jaelene Hinkle on Monday after an interview in which Hinkle said the women's national team "wasn’t a welcoming place for Christians,” resurfaced online.

"Hinkle, our team is about inclusion. Your religion was never the problem. The problem is your intolerance and you are homophobic," wrote Harris, who is engaged to United States teammate Ali Krieger. "You don’t belong in a sport that aims to unite and bring people together. You would never fit into our pack or what this team stands for."

"Don’t you dare say our team is ‘not a welcoming place for Christians’. You weren’t around long enough to know what this team stood for," Harris added. "This is actually an insult to the Christians on our team. Same on you."

In the interview, which was filmed in 2008, Hinkle said she opted against competing with the Team USA two years ago because she did not want to wear a Pride-themed jersey in support of LGBTQ rights.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” Hinkle told the 700 Club. “I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire lives. It was very disappointing.

“I knew in my spirit I was doing the right thing. I knew I was being obedient.”

The United States repeated as Women's World Cup champions earlier this month.