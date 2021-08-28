Canada scores three to lead after first period against Germany

With their captain back in uniform, Canada did not waste any time taking control of their quarterfinal matchup with Germany as they hold a 3-0 lead after the opening frame.

It took less than a minute and a half for Ashton Bell to convert a cross-crease pass from Mélodie Daoust and open the scoring on Saturday, her first goal at the Worlds for Canada.

Natalie Spooner doubled the Canadian advantage before four minutes had elapsed in the first, collecting the rebound on her initial shot off the post and burying it past German goaltender Franziska Albl.

Brianne Jenner increased the advantage to three later in the period, picking up a puck in the slot and firing it into the net just after a German penalty had expired.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned to the Canada’s lineup for the quarterfinal after missing the last preliminary round game against the United States. The 30-year-old was hit in the neck with the puck while blocking a shot in the third period against Switzerland earlier in the tournament.

Emerance Maschmeyer got the start in net for Canada and was only forced to make two saves to keep Germany off the board in the opening frame.