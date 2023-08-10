CALEDON, Ont. — Ashton McCulloch shot a final round of 70 to win the 118th Canadian men’s amateur golf championship by five shots.

McCulloch of Kingston, Ont., was the only player in the field to shoot under par all four days of the tournament at The Pulpit Club.

He posted rounds of 69-68-70-70 to finish at 7-under.

The win gives McCulloch a spot at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Phil Arci of Woodbridge, Ont., finished second at 2-under.

Jordan Gilkison of Washington Township, Ohio, and Caleb VanArragon of Blaine, Minn., finished tied for third at 1-under.

"I got off to a slow start yesterday, like I said, and just willed the ball in the hole a couple of times on the back," McCulloch said. "Today, I kept on saying to my best friend on the bag, the gas pedal is on the right … got to keep on going and they’ll fall, and I just kept hitting good shots and got lucky enough they went close enough that I could make them.”

