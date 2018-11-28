Askren to debut against Lawler at UFC 233

Ben Askren will make his UFC debut against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 233, the promotion announced on Wednesday.

Askren joined the UFC has part of trade with ONE Championship that saw former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson head to his former organization.

The 34-year-old has long been considered the best welterweight fighter outside of the UFC and has an undefeated professional record of 18-0.

His last bout was a first round, TKO victory over Shinya Aoki in November of 2017.

Lawler last suffered a unanimous decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos at Fight Night Winnipeg in December of 2017.

The 36-year-old has lost two of his last three bouts, including the UFC 201 fight where he dropped the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley via first-round KO.

The UFC previously announced that Henry Cejudo will defend his flyweight title against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at the January 26th event that will take place at Honda Center.

