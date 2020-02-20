Sens Ice Chips: DeMelo saw the writing on the wall in Ottawa

Ottawa Senators forward Vladislav Namestnikov will not dress for the team Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets with the trade deadline four days away.

Namestnikov not dressing for the Senators tonight. Don’t believe a deal is done, but this is asset management. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 20, 2020

"Don't believe a deal is done, but this is asset management," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger wrote on Twitter.

Namestnikov currently sits at No. 4 on TSN's Trade Bait Board as of Thursday evening.

If he is indeed dealt, this would be the second time this season he's been involved in a trade. The 27-year-old was traded from the New York Rangers to the Senators in October in exchange for defenceman Nick Ebert and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

In 54 games with the Sens this season, Namestnikov has 13 goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Dreger adds that Jean-Gabriel Pageau, ranked No. 3 on the Trade Bait Board, is expected to be in the lineup Thursday night.