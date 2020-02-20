Ottawa Senators forward Vladislav Namestnikov will not dress for the team Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets with the trade deadline four days away.

"Don't believe a deal is done, but this is asset management," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger wrote on Twitter.

Namestnikov currently sits at No. 4 on TSN's Trade Bait Board as of Thursday evening.

If he is indeed dealt, this would be the second time this season he's been involved in a trade. The 27-year-old was traded from the New York Rangers to the Senators in October in exchange for defenceman Nick Ebert and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

In 54 games with the Sens this season, Namestnikov has 13 goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Dreger adds that Jean-Gabriel Pageau, ranked No. 3 on the Trade Bait Board, is expected to be in the lineup Thursday night.