The St. Louis Blues announced on Friday that assistant coach Marc Savard would step away from the team to be with his family and not be behind the bench for the 2020-21 season.

"Marc has decided to step away and will not coach in the National Hockey League in 2020-21," said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "I want to thank Marc for his work with our coaches and players during his time in St. Louis and wish him nothing but the best."

A native of Ottawa, Savard joined the Blues staff last summer.

"I appreciate Marc's work and dedication this past season and wish him well in his future endeavours," Blues head coach Craig Berube said in a statement.

A two-time All-Star, the 43-year-old Savard played in 807 NHL games over 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins.