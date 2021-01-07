Aston Villa announced on Thursday that there has been a "significant" COVID-19 outbreak at the club and its Bodymore Heath training ground has been closed.

The announcement comes only 24 hours before the club is set to host Liverpool in a third-round FA Cup tie.

"A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation," the statement read. "A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today. First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled."

The club says no decision on the status of Friday's match has been made as of yet.

"Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League."