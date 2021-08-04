While the focus might be on Jack Grealish's impending exit from Villa Park, Aston Villa made a significant addition on Wednesday.

The club announced the signing of Danny Ings from Southampton for an undisclosed fee and signed the England striker to a three-year deal.

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played," Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement. "He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great club.”

Ings, 29, arrives in Birmingham after three seasons with Saints. He made 29 Premier League appearances last season, scoring 12 goals. In 2019-2020, Ings notched a career-high 22 league goals.

A product of the Bournemouth academy, Ings has also spent time at Burnley and Liverpool.

Internationally, he's been capped three times by England.

The Winchester native becomes the fourth major addition to the club of the offseason, having already signed Norwich City's Emi Buendia, Jamaica winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen and England wing-back Ashley Young from Inter.

Villa opens its Premier League campaign on August 14 with a visit from promoted side Watford.