Can Aston Villa hang on to Jack Grealish?

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and Simon Stone report that the club is determined to keep their captain with the expectation of a massive bid for the player from Manchester City on the horizon.

Currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, the 25-year-old Grealish joined the Villa academy at the age of 6 and has made 213 appearances for the club across all competitions since his senior debut in 2014.

City manager Pep Guardiola has long been a fan of the player and is likely to test Villa's resolve with a bid at some point in the coming weeks. Grealish's valuation is expected to be in the £100 million range.

Though Grealish only signed a new five-year deal with the club last September, Villa is expected to make an offer of an improved contract.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been attached with potential bids for Grealish in recent weeks.

On top of the move for Grealish, Premier League champions City are expected to intensify their efforts to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur when the transfer window officially opens on July 1.