Lucas Digne is headed to the Midlands.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty reports that Aston Villa is set to sign the France full-back from Everton in a £25 million move.

In an unrelated development, Everton have made an inquiry to Villa over the availability of Netherlands winger Anwar El Ghazi, who is believed to be valued at £15 million.

Digne, 28, joined Everton in 2018 from Barcelona. After being a fixture in the Toffees starting XI in his first three seasons in Liverpool, Digne has seen his playing time reduced under manager Rafael Benitez and hasn't started a game since Dec. 1. Last week, Benitez confirmed that Digne sought a move away from the club.

A native of Paris, Digne is a product of the Lille academy and has also featured for Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma.

Internationally, Digne has been capped 43 times by Les Bleus and was a member of the team at this past summer's Euro 2020.

El Ghazi, 26, joined Villa on loan from Lille in 2018 before making the move permanent the following season. Born near Rotterdam, El Ghazi has been used almost exclusively as a substitute under Steven Gerrard.

McNulty notes that Everton would prefer a loan to a permanent deal for the player.