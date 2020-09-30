Aston Villa beefed up its midfield on Wednesday with the loan signing of England midfielder Ross Barkley from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Barkley joins for a full season.

"Capturing a player of Ross's quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team," Villa manager Dean Smith said in a statement.

The Liverpool native has appeared in three matches for the Blues this season, scoring once.

Barkley has become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge with an influx of signings this summer, seeing the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech jump him in the pecking order.

A product of the Everton academy, Barkley signed for Chelsea in January of 2017 for £15 million.

In three seasons with the club prior to this season, Barkley made 86 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 10 times.

Internationally, Barkley has been capped 33 times by the Three Lions.

Villa is next in action on Thursday when they host Stoke City at Villa Park in a League Cup tie. The team returns to Premier League competition on Sunday with a home game against champions Liverpool.